HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ekso Bionics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ekso Bionics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 88.93%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

