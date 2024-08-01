HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.65. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The firm had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.04 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $936,215.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.