HC Wainwright Weighs in on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADAP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.03.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $328.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

