HCI Group (HCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCI Group Trading Down 1.4 %

HCI opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HCI Group has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $121.57.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

HCI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.75.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

