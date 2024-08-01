Head-To-Head Analysis: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) versus Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG)

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Prime Meridian pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 18.62% 10.49% 0.97% Columbia Banking System 15.94% 10.89% 1.02%

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.8% of Prime Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prime Meridian and Columbia Banking System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $41.82 million 1.99 $8.71 million $2.50 10.10 Columbia Banking System $2.74 billion 2.00 $348.71 million $2.33 11.23

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian. Prime Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prime Meridian and Columbia Banking System, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Banking System 0 11 2 0 2.15

Columbia Banking System has a consensus target price of $25.04, indicating a potential downside of 4.29%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Prime Meridian on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. Prime Meridian Holding Company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial lines of credit and term loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, international trade finance, commercial property loans, multifamily loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, real estate construction loans and permanent financing, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets. In addition, the company offers wealth management comprising financial planning, investment, trust, and insurance; treasury management, which includes digital and mobile banking solutions, ACH, wires, positive pay, remote deposit capture, integrated payments, integrated receivables, lockbox, cash vault, real-time payments, commercial card, and foreign exchange and international banking related products, as well as merchant services; and brokerage services, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. It serves its products to corporate, institutional, small business, and individual customers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

