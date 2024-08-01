Head-To-Head Analysis: Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) and Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Palladyne AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works $16.11 billion 4.58 $2.96 billion $10.14 24.39 Palladyne AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Palladyne AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works 19.07% 97.82% 19.08% Palladyne AI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Illinois Tool Works and Palladyne AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works 4 3 3 0 1.90 Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus price target of $253.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.31%. Given Illinois Tool Works’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Illinois Tool Works is more favorable than Palladyne AI.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Palladyne AI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, refrigeration, cooking, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces and sells equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM and tiers, MRO, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, industrial capital goods, consumer durables, automotive aftermarket end, and other markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

About Palladyne AI

(Get Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.