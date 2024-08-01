Head to Head Comparison: Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) vs. CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO)

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CISO Global and Collective Audience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CISO Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

40.1% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Collective Audience shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CISO Global has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collective Audience has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CISO Global and Collective Audience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $57.06 million 0.11 -$80.23 million N/A N/A Collective Audience $12.14 million 0.58 -$4.57 million N/A N/A

Collective Audience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CISO Global.

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and Collective Audience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -94.26% -253.61% -95.24% Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Collective Audience beats CISO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Collective Audience

(Get Free Report)

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.