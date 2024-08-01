Head to Head Comparison: OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) & Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OKYO Pharma and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -68.11% -28.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$13.27 million N/A N/A Finch Therapeutics Group $110,000.00 24.44 -$74.75 million ($10.14) -0.16

This table compares OKYO Pharma and Finch Therapeutics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OKYO Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Risk & Volatility

OKYO Pharma has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OKYO Pharma and Finch Therapeutics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

OKYO Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 469.11%. Given OKYO Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OKYO Pharma is more favorable than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and license agreements with Skysong Innovations LLC, OpenBiome, Arizona State University, and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

