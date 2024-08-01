Head-To-Head Comparison: Powerfleet (AIOT) versus Its Competitors

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Powerfleet to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Powerfleet has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerfleet’s rivals have a beta of -8.11, indicating that their average share price is 911% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Powerfleet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerfleet 0 0 0 0 N/A Powerfleet Competitors 162 450 923 48 2.54

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.05%. Given Powerfleet’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Powerfleet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

73.4% of Powerfleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Powerfleet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powerfleet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Powerfleet $133.59 million -$5.68 million -14.61 Powerfleet Competitors $393.60 million -$78.13 million 14.17

Powerfleet’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Powerfleet. Powerfleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Powerfleet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerfleet -3.86% -6.61% -2.36% Powerfleet Competitors -28.75% -229.27% -6.42%

Summary

Powerfleet beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

