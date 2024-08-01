Head-To-Head Comparison: TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Company and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company -2.58% -26.88% -2.17% TH International -53.46% N/A -20.48%

Risk & Volatility

Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company $503.40 million 0.16 -$9.86 million ($0.29) -6.00 TH International $1.59 billion 0.07 -$123.81 million ($0.74) -0.88

This table compares Noodles & Company and TH International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Noodles & Company has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TH International. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TH International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Noodles & Company and TH International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 1 2 0 2.67 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noodles & Company presently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 110.73%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than TH International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Noodles & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Noodles & Company beats TH International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

