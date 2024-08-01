Head-To-Head Contrast: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Versus Systems and Gravity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versus Systems currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.01%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Gravity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

60.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Versus Systems and Gravity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $139,722.00 27.17 -$10.51 million N/A N/A Gravity $555.74 million 0.99 $105.61 million $13.23 5.98

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Versus Systems has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -7,480.35% -204.20% -165.00% Gravity 16.96% 46.65% 36.71%

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

