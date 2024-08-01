Head to Head Review: Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) versus Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 56.90% 2.16% 0.25% Chimera Investment 25.73% 7.46% 1.48%

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment pays out 91.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $480.36 million 2.90 -$106.37 million $1.78 7.57 Chimera Investment $772.90 million 1.52 $126.10 million $1.53 9.56

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Chimera Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimera Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Chimera Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Two Harbors Investment and Chimera Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 6 2 0 2.25 Chimera Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00

Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus target price of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 8.71%. Chimera Investment has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats Chimera Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities. It invests in investment grade, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.