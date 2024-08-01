Head-To-Head Review: Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Free Report) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Datable Technology has a beta of -8.15, meaning that its stock price is 915% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datable Technology and Mobivity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $3.03 million 0.08 -$3.46 million ($0.01) -0.12 Mobivity $6.98 million 3.80 -$12.06 million ($0.17) -2.29

Analyst Recommendations

Datable Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datable Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datable Technology and Mobivity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology N/A N/A N/A Mobivity -176.80% N/A -543.78%

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions for consumer internet advertising sector in Canada and the United States. It operates PLATFORM3, a first-party data collection, analytics, and monetization platform which delivers software as a service technology that allows consumer goods companies to engage customers and build relationships through various value propositions, such as loyalty programs, contests, promotions, and special offers. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

