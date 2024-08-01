Head to Head Survey: iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and iTeos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 348.72%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.92%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and iTeos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $490,000.00 213.56 -$41.44 million ($0.90) -2.60 iTeos Therapeutics $12.60 million 50.42 -$112.64 million ($3.78) -4.65

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iTeos Therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -6,594.92% -54.54% -47.11% iTeos Therapeutics N/A -23.15% -20.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Its product pipeline also includes inupadenant, a next-generation A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials to overcome the specific adenosine-mediated immunosuppression found in tumor microenvironment; and EOS-984, a small molecule targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) to inhibit the immunosuppressive activity of adenosine and restore immune cell proliferation is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

