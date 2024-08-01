Head-To-Head Survey: Orion (NYSE:OEC) versus ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ)

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) and Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Orion shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Orion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARQ and Orion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -8.15% -4.65% -3.51% Orion 4.64% 21.07% 5.47%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ARQ and Orion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Orion has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Orion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orion is more favorable than ARQ.

Risk and Volatility

ARQ has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARQ and Orion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million 2.38 -$12.25 million ($0.27) -24.22 Orion $1.89 billion 0.76 $103.50 million $1.48 16.66

Orion has higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orion beats ARQ on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Orion

Orion S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name; and acetylene-based conductive additives for lithium-ion batteries and other applications. It operates in the United States, Brazil, rest of the Americas, Germany, South Africa, Italy, Spain, Turkey, France, Rest of EMEA, China, the Republic of Korea, and rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and changed its name to Orion S.A. in June 2023. Orion S.A. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

