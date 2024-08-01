Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

