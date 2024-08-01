Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $838.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.53.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
