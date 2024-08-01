Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $838.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,488,000 after buying an additional 167,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 111,625 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,312,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,226,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 412,704 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

