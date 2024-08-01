Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

