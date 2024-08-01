Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $53.74, with a volume of 7003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

