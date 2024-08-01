Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $812.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
