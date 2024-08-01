Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $812.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.