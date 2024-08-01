Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.2 days.

Heineken Stock Up 0.8 %

HKHHF stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.21.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

