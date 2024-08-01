Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 499,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 5.1 %

HELE opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 153.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

