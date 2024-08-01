Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,998,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,104,000 after acquiring an additional 155,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,222,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,320,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,378,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,988,000 after acquiring an additional 491,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

