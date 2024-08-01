Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $163.17

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.17 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 174.94 ($2.25). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 174.94 ($2.25), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.54. The company has a market capitalization of £332.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,345.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Henderson EuroTrust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $3.00. Henderson EuroTrust’s payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

