Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

HLF has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Herbalife Stock Performance

HLF opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 30,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Herbalife news, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at $993,421.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Herbalife by 240.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Herbalife by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

