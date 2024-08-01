Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Holdings Decreased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE HTGC opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

