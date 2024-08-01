Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $22.00 at JMP Securities

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Hercules Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 7.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

