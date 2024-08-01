Heritage Global (HGBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

