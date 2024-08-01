Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Heritage Global Price Performance
Heritage Global stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 20.56%.
Heritage Global Company Profile
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
