Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Heritage Global stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 192,711 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 472,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 121,483 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

