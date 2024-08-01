Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Update

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,660,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 32,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

