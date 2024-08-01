Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of HES opened at $153.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.16. Hess has a 52 week low of $131.61 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

