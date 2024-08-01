HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after buying an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,774,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in HF Sinclair by 537.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 301,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 275,382 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HF Sinclair by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 561,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,617 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DINO. Scotiabank upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

