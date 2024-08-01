Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIW opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.93%.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

