Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of HTH opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

