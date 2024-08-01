Himax Technologies (HIMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Himax Technologies has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.130-0.170 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIMX opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 103.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

