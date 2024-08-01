Hippo (HIPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.06). Hippo had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. The firm had revenue of $85.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. On average, analysts expect Hippo to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hippo Stock Performance

HIPO opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $433.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HIPO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hippo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hippo in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Activity at Hippo

In related news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $272,309.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

