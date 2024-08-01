HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Up 9.5% in July

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of HQI stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $188.30 million, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at HireQuest

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,056,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,850.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,413 shares of company stock worth $203,058. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HireQuest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth $2,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Report on HQI

About HireQuest

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.