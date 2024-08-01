Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 797.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 291,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 163,042 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

HOLI opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Stories

