Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

