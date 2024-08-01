HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,469 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 116,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 75,789 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

