Honest (HNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Honest to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $86.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Honest Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $367.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.85. Honest has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Honest
Insider Buying and Selling at Honest
In other Honest news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $188,166.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 933,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,423.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,160 shares of company stock worth $379,933 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Honest Company Profile
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Honest
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.