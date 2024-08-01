Honest (HNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Honest to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $86.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $367.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.85. Honest has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNST. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Honest in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

In other Honest news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $188,166.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 933,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,423.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,160 shares of company stock worth $379,933 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

