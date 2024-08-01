Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HSHIF stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Hoshizaki has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

