Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hoshizaki Price Performance
HSHIF stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Hoshizaki has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.
About Hoshizaki
