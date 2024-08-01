Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $154.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $139.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.25.

HLI stock opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $153.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 15.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,714,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,583,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,195,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after acquiring an additional 286,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

