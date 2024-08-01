Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Lifted to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
