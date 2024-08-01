Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Robert W. Baird

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.4% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 204,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 59,859 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.