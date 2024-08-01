Howmet Aerospace Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,254 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 89% compared to the typical volume of 1,192 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

