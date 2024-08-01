HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get HP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in HP by 14.2% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 11.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in HP by 16.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in HP by 12.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,411 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in HP by 12.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 164,381 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Free Report

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.