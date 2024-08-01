Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $845.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

