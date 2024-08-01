Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 234,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Huize Stock Performance

Shares of HUIZ opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.57. Huize has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Get Huize alerts:

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.