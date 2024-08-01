Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.65

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.65 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.11). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,810,130 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 18 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.95 million, a P/E ratio of -203.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.65.

(Get Free Report)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.