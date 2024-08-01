Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.65

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.65 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.11). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,810,130 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 18 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
